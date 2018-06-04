Ontario Election

More
Politics
June 4, 2018 4:39 pm

It’s ‘between Doug Ford and me,’ announces Andrea Horwath during London stop

By Andrew Graham and Jaclyn Carbone 980 CFPL

London North Centre NDP candidate Terence Kernaghan holds an umbrella over Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath and London West candidate Peggy Sattler (right).

Jaclyn Carbone / 980 CFPL
A A

Ontario New Democratic Party Leader Andrea Horwath made a campaign stop in London on Monday, just days before the provincial election.

A crowd of about 75 supporters waited in the rain for the NDP leader to arrive outside the campaign office of London North Centre NDP candidate Terence Kernaghan

Horwath acknowledged Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne’s admission of defeat over the weekend, telling attendees there were only two options left in the election.

“She’s given up the fight… I’m not giving up that fight,” said Horwath. “The decision is obviously between Doug Ford and me.”

Story continues below

“Will your families be better off or worse with cuts to our schools?” said the NDP leader in an address to undecided voters in the crowd.

A similar style of questions asked those in the crowd to consider proposed cuts from the Ontario Progressives. Most were met with a unified supporter voice responding, “Worse.”

Continuing her attack on political opponents, Horwath added that PC Leader Doug Ford plans to give a huge tax break to the province’s most wealthy while leaving the average person left to struggle.

READ MORE: ‘We’re going to send Kathleen Wynne packing’ announces Doug Ford to London rally

Horwath spent the rest of Monday with stops in Sarnia, Chatham, St. Thomas and Woodstock.

The campaign stop comes just three days before all remaining votes will be cast for Ontario’s next premier.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Andrea Horwath
Andrea Horwath Campaign stop in London
Between me and Doug Ford
London North Centre
London-West
Ontario Election
Ontario election 2018
ontario ndp
Ontario New Democratic Party
Ontario poli
Ontario politics

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News