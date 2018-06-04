It’s ‘between Doug Ford and me,’ announces Andrea Horwath during London stop

Ontario New Democratic Party Leader Andrea Horwath made a campaign stop in London on Monday, just days before the provincial election.

A crowd of about 75 supporters waited in the rain for the NDP leader to arrive outside the campaign office of London North Centre NDP candidate Terence Kernaghan

Horwath acknowledged Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne’s admission of defeat over the weekend, telling attendees there were only two options left in the election.

“She’s given up the fight… I’m not giving up that fight,” said Horwath. “The decision is obviously between Doug Ford and me.”

A little rain couldn't hold back Londoners this morning! Together, we can stop Ford's cuts and end hallway medicine in #LdnOnt by re-investing in our hospitals. That's #Change4Better. #onpoli #onelxn pic.twitter.com/PfPJY7jwlf — Andrea Horwath (@AndreaHorwath) June 4, 2018

“Will your families be better off or worse with cuts to our schools?” said the NDP leader in an address to undecided voters in the crowd.

A similar style of questions asked those in the crowd to consider proposed cuts from the Ontario Progressives. Most were met with a unified supporter voice responding, “Worse.”

Continuing her attack on political opponents, Horwath added that PC Leader Doug Ford plans to give a huge tax break to the province’s most wealthy while leaving the average person left to struggle.

Horwath spent the rest of Monday with stops in Sarnia, Chatham, St. Thomas and Woodstock.

The campaign stop comes just three days before all remaining votes will be cast for Ontario’s next premier.