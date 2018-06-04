Canada
June 4, 2018 2:46 pm
Updated: June 4, 2018 2:56 pm

Caesars Windsor workers ratify 3-year deal, ending 60-day strike

By Staff The Canadian Press

Caesars Windsor Hotel and Casino on June 17, 2016 in Windsor, Ontario, Canada.

Raymond Boyd/Getty Images
WINDSOR, Ont. — Caesars Windsor says the casino resort will reopen on Thursday now that striking workers have agreed to a new contract.

Spokeswoman Susanne Tomkins says workers approved a new contract in voting Monday in Windsor, Ont.

Unifor Local 444 says the three-year agreement was ratified by 75 per cent of members, ending the 60-day strike.

Concerts were postponed and hotel reservations cancelled after about 2,300 employees — including dealers, cooks, housekeepers and janitors — walked off the job in early April.

Issues in the labour dispute included wages and working conditions.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

