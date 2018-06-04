Two people dead after rollover on Highway 1 near Parkbeg, Sask.

Two people are dead after a single vehicle rollover on Highway 1 west of Parkbeg, Sask. early Sunday afternoon.

Moose Jaw RCMP said an eastbound pickup truck with four people entered a ditch and rolled.

Two passengers were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and a third passenger were taken to hospital by STARS air ambulance.

RCMP are not releasing any further information about the victims at this time.

Traffic in the area was restricted for almost 11 hours while police carried out their investigation.

Parkbeg is roughly 125 kilometres west of Regina.