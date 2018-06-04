Dramatic video shows car swept away, street turns into river by floods in France

Parts of France continue to be under alert by the country’s national weather agency after it was flooded with rain on June 3.

Incredible video posted online shows streets, shops and vehicles alike affected by the storm’s downpour.

One video even shows a blue car being swept away by floodwater near Sainte Seve.

According to local reports, Morlaix, which is a commune in France, saw two months’ worth of rain in less than three hours.

Meteo France, the national weather agency in the country, says storm and flood warnings are still in effects for some areas.

As well, wind gusts could reach as high as 80 km/h.

Residents are warned to seek shelter during the storms and to refrain from using any electrical equipment.

It’s reported that the alerts will stay in effect until Tuesday morning.

No injuries have been reported.