Scott Thompson: Kathleen Wynne concedes defeat — but still wants power

As we head into the final week of the Ontario provincial election campaign, expect things to heat up between all three political parties before June 7.

Or, maybe not.

Over the weekend, Ontario Liberal Leader Kathleen Wynne pretty much threw in the towel, admitting she will not win the big chair on election day, but also begging Ontarians to vote for her party to stop the radical extremism of either the NDP or big, bad Doug Ford.

She is claiming that if you at least give her a little bit of power, as in a minority government, she will protect us from the rest.

Wow!

Where was all this love when she was ignoring the industry experts and jacking our electricity bills through the roof to exploit green energy for nothing more than her own political gain?

I have met Wynne and I believe her mind was, at one time, in the right place.

But she quickly let her ideological activism get in the way of good governance for the taxpayer, even calling us “bad actors.”

So Kathleen Wynne, I will concede your defeat, but unfortunately it still does not seem you, or your party (or even the others), understand why you are where you are.

And that is truly frightening.

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML​.​