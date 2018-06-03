Police trying to identify woman whose body was found near waterfront trail in Whitby

Durham Regional Police say officers are trying to identify a woman whose body was found by a waterfront trail in Whitby.

Police said in a statement issued late Sunday afternoon that a resident who was walking on a trail near Water Street found the woman’s body by the path at around 9 p.m. on Saturday.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a woman, who is believed to be in her 30s, the statement said.

Investigators are currently determining the identity of a female body located close to the Lake Ontario shoreline in Whitby on Saturday night. https://t.co/bmFK1j77Vu — DurhamRegionalPolice (@DRPS) June 3, 2018

Police said investigators are reviewing all missing person reports filed in recent weeks.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5402 or Crime Stoppers anonymously 1-800-222-8477.