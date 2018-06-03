Police trying to identify woman whose body was found near waterfront trail in Whitby
Durham Regional Police say officers are trying to identify a woman whose body was found by a waterfront trail in Whitby.
Police said in a statement issued late Sunday afternoon that a resident who was walking on a trail near Water Street found the woman’s body by the path at around 9 p.m. on Saturday.
Officers arrived at the scene and found a woman, who is believed to be in her 30s, the statement said.
Police said investigators are reviewing all missing person reports filed in recent weeks.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5402 or Crime Stoppers anonymously 1-800-222-8477.
