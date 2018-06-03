Crime
Public inquiry sparked by Elizabeth Wettlaufer case set to begin in Ontario

By Michelle McQuigge The Canadian Press

A public inquiry examining the circumstances that allowed a long-term care nurse to kill elderly patients in her care is set to get underway this week.

The probe will examine the systemic factors that allowed Elizabeth Wettlaufer to inject more than a dozen patients with overdoses of insulin while working at long-term care homes and private residences in southwestern Ontario for nearly a decade.

Wettlaufer’s crimes were never detected and only came to light when she confessed them to mental health workers and police.

Last year she pleaded guilty to eight counts of first-degree murder, four counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault.

Some of the people who have permission to call and question witnesses at the Long-Term Care Homes Public Inquiry include one of Wettlaufer’s surviving victims, family and friends of those she killed, and advocacy and health care organizations.

The inquiry that begins Tuesday will be led by Commissioner Eileen Gillese, who will examine the factors that allowed Wettlaufer’s activities to go undetected.

