June 2, 2018 4:28 pm

Mayor Tory to attend memorial ceremony for victims of Toronto van attack

By Staff The Canadian Press

Flowers, signs and handwritten notes are on display as North York residents pay their respects at a memorial on Yonge Street in Toronto on April 24, 2018, one day after a van driver plowed into pedestrians on the scene, killing ten and wounding 15.

TORONTO – A ceremony will be held Sunday afternoon to replace the impromptu memorials for victims of the Toronto van attack with the beginnings of a more permanent display on Sunday afternoon.

Mayor John Tory will attend the event, where hundreds of flowers, cards and other mementos currently on display will be collected by city staff.

He says the artifacts will be kept in storage until the city figures out a way to display them.

Temporary plaques will be installed at Mel Lastman Square and Olive Square, near the site of the attack, and will eventually be followed by a more permanent memorial.

Tory says establishing a permanent memorial is important because the attack had a deep impact on the neighbourhood.

Ten people were killed and 16 were injured when a van plowed through pedestrians along Yonge Street in Toronto’s north end on April 23.

