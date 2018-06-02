Canada
June 2, 2018 11:03 am

$60M Lotto Max jackpot goes unclaimed again, $112M up for grabs next week

By Staff The Canadian Press

The $60 million Lotto Max jackpot remains up for grabs.

Once again the $60 million Lotto Max jackpot has gone unclaimed.

No winning ticket was sold for last night’s big prize.

The draw also offered 50 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each, 33 of which were claimed by a total 45 winning tickets, meaning several will be shared.

The winning Maxmillion prizes were sold in Quebec, Ontario, the Prairies and B.C.

The jackpot for the next Lotto Max draw on June 8 will remain at approximately $60 million, but the number of Maxmillion prizes will rise to 52.

— With a file from Global News

© 2018 The Canadian Press

