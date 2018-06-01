Largest cruise ship ever to dock in B.C. sails into Victoria

The largest cruise ship ever to dock in B.C. sailed into Victoria Friday.

The Norwegian Bliss is on its maiden voyage and those on board just may never want to get off.

Passengers will have their choice of 29 restaurants, access to a multi-slide water park, and a two-level Go-Kart track.

The cruise industry as a whole brings an estimated $130 million per year into the regional economy.

The CEO of the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority, Ian Robertson, says when it comes to the size of the ships, the bigger the better.

“It’s a real boost of confidence that Norwegian sees Victoria as playing a very strategic role in their business on the west coast – specifically with Alaska,” he said. ” We’re really proud to have them here. I think it sends a positive signal to the industry that we can handle a ship of this size – we can get the work done, the infrastructure work done to accommodate this ship.”

READ MORE: Port of Vancouver welcomes 25-millionth cruise ship passenger

But the City of Vancouver will be missing out.

The Norwegian Bliss is only scheduled to make one stop in that port at the end of September when tides are low enough to allow the ship to pass under the Lions Gate Bridge safely.