Montreal to host 3-on-3 basketball tournament, featuring new rules

Kevin Loiselle was on the team that won last year’s 3X3 Canada Quest Series. When McGill student James Naismith invented basketball, it’s unlikely he thought it would evolve into this — 10-minute games, four-player teams, and three-point shots that actually count as two. Those are the rules of the three-on-three form of basketball coming to Montreal next week.

At McGill University, some players tuned up for a 3-on-3 basketball tournament set to take the floor at Complexe Desjardins June 9 and 10. @Global_Montreal pic.twitter.com/AgLrYzXQsT — Billy Shields (@billyshields) June 1, 2018

“They need to be really quick, fast in their thinking and in shape, because it’s a lot of cardio,” said Joannie Charbonneau, of Basketball Montreal. The “slimmer” form of basketball to be played in the 3X3 Canada Quest Series has different rules from traditional basketball.

A shot outside the three-point arc is worth two points, for instance, whereas a layup is only worth one.

Games also last only 10 minutes and there are four players per team. Also adding to the intrigue of the event — three-on-three basketball will debut at the 2020 Olympic Games as an event.

“It’s going to be a very physical, entertaining game,” said Dawson College standout Loiselle. The tournament is slated to take place June 9 and 10 at Complexe Desjardins.