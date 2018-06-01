Canada
Cabot Links getting $2M federal loan for spa, high-end culinary services and tennis courts

Golfers walk off the 331 yard, par 4, 17th hole at Cabot Cliffs, the seaside links golf course rated the 19th finest course in the world by Golf Digest, is seen in Inverness, N.S. on Wednesday, June 1, 2016.

Cape Breton’s famed Cabot Links golf resort is getting a $2-million federal loan, bringing the total government funding for the luxurious links to almost $17 million.

The Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency says the interest-free, $2-million “repayable contribution” will go towards spa facilities, high-end culinary services and tennis courts at Cabot Cliffs at Broad Cove, the sibling golf course to Cabot Links.

The agency says the loan will help the Cape Breton resort broaden its appeal for families, non-golfers and corporate groups.

With today’s funding, the golf resort has now received a total of $8.5 million in interest-free loans from Ottawa, while the Nova Scotia government has contributed an $8.25 million low-interest loan.

The financial support has sparked a polarizing economic development debate, with critics saying most of the jobs are seasonal.

ACOA says nearly 300 people currently work at Cabot Links and Cabot Cliffs golf courses and the new facilities will create an additional 50 full-time positions.

