Donald Trump confirms June 12 meeting with Kim Jong Un

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed he will attend a June 12 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“I think we’re going to start a relationship and it will start on June 12,” Trump said outside the White House Friday afternoon.

The meeting will take place in Singapore.

Trump classified the meeting as a “getting to know you” meeting.

Earlier in the day, Trump met with a top North Korean official who delivered a letter from Kim.

Kim Yong Chol was greeted at the White House by chief of staff John Kelly and then whisked into the Oval Office. He is the most senior North Korean to visit the White House in 18 years, a highly symbolic sign of easing tensions after fears of war escalated amid North Korean nuclear and missile tests last year.