Toronto police searching for federal offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Toronto police say they are searching for a federal offender wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Police said 27-year-old Nathan Barrett is wanted as a result of an alleged parole breach.

Barrett is described as being five-foot-seven, 176 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has many tattoos including a star and a dollar sign by his left eye, the sun, a wing and scorpion on his right forearm, a wing, a moon and ‘BARRETT’ on his left forearm, a Nike symbol on his forehead and a butterfly on his neck.

Police said Barrett is currently serving a seven-year sentence for seven counts of robbery among other charges.

They said he is known to frequent Toronto, Kitchener, Pickering, Oshawa and Caledon.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-5900 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.