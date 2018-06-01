Health Canada warns women who take Demulen 30 birth control to look for broken pills

Health Canada is advising women who take the birth control pill Demulen 30 to check that their pills aren’t chipped or broken before they take them.

The affected pills are the 28-day package of Demulen 30, manufactured by Pfizer. Broken or chipped active pills might not contain the correct amount of medication and may not effectively prevent pregnancy.

In a media release, the department said that Pfizer has received complaints about broken and chipped pills. The company told Health Canada that the rate of occurrence is very low, but the department says it is following up with Pfizer to make sure quality issues are corrected.

Women should carefully check their packages of birth control pills and report problems if they see them, according to Health Canada.

You should not take any active pills that look unusual, such as those that are broken, chipped or of a different shape or colour. Return your package to the pharmacy for a replacement if you see anything odd. If you can’t get to a pharmacy right away, take the next active pill that appears normal.

You can report complaints to Health Canada by calling 1-800-267-9675 or by filling out a form online.

This isn’t the first time Canadians have been warned about broken or chipped birth control pills. Problems with Alysena 28, Alesse 21 and Alesse 28 have also been reported since December.