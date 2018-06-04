Crime
June 4, 2018 5:21 am

Stratford police set up tip line for festival bomb threat investigation

By Ozioma Ibeto Global News

Stratford Police sit outside the Stratford Festival's Festival Theatre after a bomb threat caused the cancellation of the opening night performance of "The Tempest" in Stratford, Ont., on Monday, May 28, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Robins

A A

Stratford police have set up a tip line as part of the investigation into the bomb threat which interrupted opening night of the city’s theatre festival.

Officers said they received a call Monday evening that explosives had been placed at the Stratford Festival.

The Avon Theatre and Festival Theatre were evacuated on May 28 after police received reports of a threat. Theatregoers were awaiting a performance of Shakespeare’s The Tempest.

READ MORE: Stratford Festival to resume after opening night bomb threat

Authorities said they searched the premises and didn’t find any suspicious items. The festival re-opened the following day.

Police say anyone with information regarding the threat should call 519-271-4147 extension 500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to be placed in contact with an investigator.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Avon Theatre
Bomb Threat
Crime Stoppers
Festival
Festival Theatre
Investigation
Ldnont
London
Straford Film Festival
Stratford Festival
stratford police
Tip Line

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News