Stratford police set up tip line for festival bomb threat investigation
Stratford police have set up a tip line as part of the investigation into the bomb threat which interrupted opening night of the city’s theatre festival.
Officers said they received a call Monday evening that explosives had been placed at the Stratford Festival.
The Avon Theatre and Festival Theatre were evacuated on May 28 after police received reports of a threat. Theatregoers were awaiting a performance of Shakespeare’s The Tempest.
Authorities said they searched the premises and didn’t find any suspicious items. The festival re-opened the following day.
Police say anyone with information regarding the threat should call 519-271-4147 extension 500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to be placed in contact with an investigator.
