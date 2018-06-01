Largest wave pool in southwestern Ontario to open in London’s East Park

Londoners will have a new way to cool off starting this weekend.

East Park is opening its brand new wave pool Saturday. It’s the largest in southwestern Ontario.

An official ribbon cutting was held Thursday.

“It’s very refreshing, very inviting. It’s blue, the water is crystal clear. It’s a beautiful 79 F. There’s blue lounge chairs, which everyone coming in has been saying ‘My goodness it looks like a resort out here,'” said Alon Shatil, owner and general manager of East Park.

The activity park located on Hamilton Road just east of Gore Road is home to a golf course, mini-putt, batting cages, go-karts, rock climbing and more.

Shatil likes to walk around and talk to the customers to see what they like, don’t like and would like to see at the park. While the east-end recreational park did have water slides in place, customers wanted something more, said Shatil.

“One thing that our water park was definitely missing was a pool of any kind. In talking with individuals, a wave pool was definitely number one on the list,” he said.

“I’m thrilled to be seeing it become a reality.”

Shatil wants everyone to have a good time and said safety is paramount.

“There is a tremendous amount of safety built into the wave pool. [There are] emergency stops and we even brought in a company from California to train our lifeguards on how to lifeguard a wave pool,” he said.

Construction on the $2.5 million project started in October 2017.

For information on the waterpark’s admission prices, click here.