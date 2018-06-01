Trans Mountain seeks stricter injunction against protesters at B.C. terminals

Lawyers for Trans Mountain will be back in court Friday to ask a British Columbia judge to amend an injunction order limiting people from protesting within five metres of two work sites in Burnaby.

READ MORE: Trans Mountain protesters interrupt Finance Minister Bill Morneau during speech in Calgary

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Kenneth Affleck granted the order in March, when he turned down a request for a 50-metre exclusion zone at the Burnaby Terminal and the Westridge Marine Terminal.

Trans Mountain says in its notice of civil claim that protesters have changed their tactics to maximize disruption at the construction sites and to avoid arrest for breaching the injunction order.

It says a group of protesters obstructs access to a facility and when RCMP arrive, they are advised to comply with the order within 10 minutes to prevent arrest.

WATCH: Global BC reporter says crew threatened with violence at Kinder Morgan protest camp

The notice says shortly before that time is up, all or most of the blockade participants leave, only to be replaced by a second group to which police also read the injunction order, before a third group arrives and repeats the process.

Lawyer Maureen Killoran told the judge Thursday that participants are expected to further escalate their protests starting Friday.

READ MORE: Anti-pipeline protest planned for Friday morning to stop work at Burnaby site

The notice of claim says plans to block trucks, contractors and workers “hour by hour” without getting arrested have been posted to a public Facebook page by a group called the Justin Trudeau Brigade.

“Blockade participants are structuring their tactics to avoid the spirit and intent of the injunction order,” the notice says. “The amendments to the injunction order Trans Mountain seeks are necessary to prevent blockade participants from engaging in further unlawful activity that contravenes the injunction order and interferes with Trans Mountain’s work, operations and legal rights.”

WATCH: Protesters are still at the Kinder Morgan site on Burnaby Mountain, hoping to stop the pipeline. But it seems the mood is starting to shift. Jordan Armstrong explains. (MAY 3, 2018)

‘Justin Trudeau Brigade’ member Earle Peache says a “people’s injunction” was signed by more than 200 locals, and was posted more than a week ago at the Westridge Terminal.

“It may not stop the pipeline in its tracks, it may not cause the prime minister to turn around and decide tomorrow that he’s going to suddenly change into a reasonable human being, but it is an expression of the will of a group of people who are feeling under threat,” he said.

— With files from Michelle Morton, CKNW