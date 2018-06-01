Victim in life-threatening condition after shooting in Toronto’s west end

Officials say the victim of a shooting in west-end Toronto late Thursday has life-threatening injuries.

Toronto police and paramedics said emergency crews were called to the Weston Road and Sheppard Avenue West area at around 10:45 p.m. after reports of the sounds of gunshots.

Police told Global News the male victim was found in the hallway of a high-rise apartment building with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Paramedics said the victim, who is believed to be in his late teens, was rushed to a Toronto trauma centre with critical injuries.

Shooting: Sheppard Ave W / Weston Rd

-1 male to be transported to hospital via emerg run#GO987301

^ka — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) June 1, 2018

It is the second major shooting to happen in Toronto in less than 24 hours.

Eighteen-year-old Israel Edwards was fatally shot at Yonge-Dundas Square in the city’s downtown after 11 p.m. on Wednesday.

Both incidents come after a string of fatal shootings in recent days.

READ MORE: 18-year-old Pickering man dead after shooting at Toronto’s Yonge-Dundas Square

On Monday night, 37-year-old Matthew Staikos was shot and killed while walking near Bay Street and Yorkville Avenue.

On Sunday night, 21-year-old Venojan Suthesan was found fatally shot near Lester B. Pearson Collegiate Institute in Scarborough.

A week earlier, Jaiden Jackson was gunned down on a parking ramp below a building near Yonge Street and Wellington Street West after a brief pursuit.

I know we are all committed to ensuring Toronto continues to be a safe city. I encourage anyone who has information that could help solve these crimes to call police or Crime Stoppers and help us ensure we catch those who would threaten our city's safety. — John Tory (@TorontosMayor) May 31, 2018

Edwards’ death at Yonge-Dundas Square prompted Toronto Mayor John Tory to issue a statement on Thursday condemning the recent shootings.

“The incidents of gun violence we have seen in our city in the past few days are shocking and can in no way be accepted or brushed aside,” he said.

“This morning, I spoke to Chief Mark Saunders about last night’s murder and other recent acts of violence in our city. I have been assured that Toronto police are doing everything possible to bring the perpetrators of these despicable crimes to justice.”​