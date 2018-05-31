Road rage incident puts one man in hospital in Kelowna

One man is in hospital in serious condition after a road rage incident in Kelowna on Tuesday.

A witness called RCMP to report a physical fight between two men in the area of Bernard Avenue and Ellis Street.

When police arrived, they found a man lying unconscious on the roadway.

WATCH: Road rage incident caught on camera

The second man involved in the altercation remained on scene and was arrested without incident.

“Our investigators remain focussed on piecing the sequence of events together, as they consider who is believed to be the primary aggressor in this incident,” Cpl. Jesse O’Konaghey said.

RCMP say initial findings suggest the fight stemmed from a roadway dispute that escalated to the point both drivers got out of their vehicles and became violent.

The 54-year-old man found unconscious at the scene remains in hospital in serious condition.

The 37-year-old man who remained at the scene was questioned by police and later released from police custody without charge at this time.

Anyone who witnessed this incident is asked to contact Const. Ian Grim of the Kelowna RCMP General Investigation Section at 250-762-3300.