Police locate missing Okanagan man’s vehicle: Ground search launched

Kelowna RCMP have narrowed their search area of a missing person after finding his vehicle abandoned in the McKinley Beach area.

Jordan Alexander Mooney was last seen on May 27 when he left his home in the Dilworth area of Kelowna.

Police are concerned for Jordan Mooney’s health and well-being, as friends and family say it is out of character for him to be out of contact for so long.

The 24-year-old is 5′ 10″ tall and has short, red hair.

He was last seen wearing black pants and a white t-shirt.