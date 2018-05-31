Massive fire at old Hook’s restaurant caused $575,000 in damage, cause still unknown

London fire officials have released a damage estimate from Tuesday’s fire at a vacant restaurant in the south end.

Officials say the blaze at the old Hook’s location caused $575,000 in damage.

READ MORE: Only rubble remains after massive fire at old Hook’s restaurant

No one was hurt in the fire, but the building was brought down by fire crews to make sure the flames were all out.

“We’re currently still investigating the origin, cause, and circumstances of the fire with our fire investigators in conjunction with the London Police Service,” said assistant deputy fire chief Jack Burt.

“We anticipate that the investigation will continue for the next few days, if not, a couple weeks.”

Emergency personnel responded to the scene at the corner of Wharncliffe and Southdale roads shortly after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

READ MORE: Arson charges laid following car fire in downtown London

Burt previously confirmed that although no one was in the building at the time of the blaze, two people were working inside prior to the fire. He said they went across the street and when they came back the former restaurant was in flames.

Multiple units were working to contain the blaze and crews remained at the scene the following morning, dousing hot spots.

The former restaurant sits directly beside Tiger Jack’s Bar and Grill, and although that restaurant has some water and smoke damage, Burt said it was relatively unscathed.

With files from 980 CFPL’s Christian D’Avino and Jaclyn Carbone.