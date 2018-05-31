Wild goose chase at Detroit Tigers game ends after bird flies into scoreboard

Crowds at Detroit’s Comerica Park got a bit of a show during a rain delay at the Detroit Tigers-Los Angeles Angels game on Wednesday after a Canada goose unexpectedly interrupted the proceedings.

The goose flew onto the field while the game was paused due to inclement weather rolling through the area. It led to a literal goose chase as grounds staff attempted to catch the bird.

On-air commentators can be overheard during a video released joking about the feathered animal being unable to “get that launch angle down yet.”

Throughout the video, the goose is seen being chased by staff as it keeps attempting to fly away. The Detroit Free Press reports some fireworks were even shot off in an attempt to scare the bird off.

“He’s not going anywhere,” one of the commentators joked.

“No, worked all night to get these seats,” the other responded.

The bird finally made its way up and appeared to be heading out of the stadium, but instead hit one of the scoreboards in the field and fell down into the stands.

A woman is then seen cradling the goose before taking it out of the stands. A message then a short time later shows up on the large Comerica Park jumbotron saying “the goose is healthy.”

According to NBC 25 News, the woman who picked up the bird was a veterinarian. She took the bird outside to be released where it then “dashed into nearby bushes.”

“I knew there was a reason he couldn’t fly out,” veterinarian Catherine Roach told the Free Press.

“I ran down there and told people, ‘Hey, I’m a veterinarian.’ They let me through and I was able to grab him.”

She said she believes he didn’t then fly away because he was dazed from the fall.

Having a flying animal on a field isn’t a completely rare occurrence, Angels manager Mike Scioscia told MLB.com.

“I had a duck as a pet growing up, and he was always running around when we were playing whiffle ball in the backyard,” he said.

While the goose did not fare so well at Comerica, it’s hoped the next Canadian birds to fly into the stadium have a better time — the Toronto Blue Jays are set to play a three-game series against the Tigers starting Friday night in Detroit.