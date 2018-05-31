Rain needed as seeding nears completion in Saskatchewan

Seeding is nearly complete in Saskatchewan, with 91 per cent of the 2018 crop now in the ground.

Saskatchewan Agriculture said Thursday this is well ahead of the five-year average of 81 per cent.

Furthest along is the southwest region at 95 per cent. Other areas range from 93 per cent in the southeast, to 86 per cent in the east-central region.

READ MORE: Officials call this the worst year in the history of beekeeping in Saskatchewan

Farmers have 98 per cent of lentils, 94 per cent of durum, 92 per cent of spring wheat, 90 per cent of soybeans, 88 per cent of canola, 85 per cent of barley and 84 per cent of flax seeded.

Moisture continues to be a concern but scattered rain showers in the past week helped to temporarily alleviate the dry conditions, although excess moisture is being reported in some northeast areas.

Crop land topsoil is currently rated one per cent surplus, 51 per cent adequate, 36 per cent short, and 12 per cent very short.

Hay land and pasture topsoil moisture is rated 38 per cent adequate, 44 per cent short, and 18 per cent very short.

READ MORE: CP Rail to resume operations after agreement reached

Significant rain is needed in the majority of the province to help crops emerge and for hay land and pastures to establish.

The dry field conditions have led to delayed and patchy emergence, and crops that have emerged are in poor to good condition.

The majority of crop damage in the past week has been caused by the lack of moisture, strong winds, and insects such as flea beetles and cutworms.

Hail was also reported in some regions.

SaskPower had 15 reports of farm machinery coming into contact with electrical equipment in the last week, bringing the total to 143 for May.