Heavy rain soaks some parts of Winnipeg, skips others

Winnipeg was hit but thunderstorm activity and heavy downpours Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday morning, CoCoRaHS sites around the city tabulated their rainfall amounts with more than 50 millimetres registered around the downtown at the Argyle Alt. High School site. Around the southeast end of the city, barely any rain was registered at all with one site recording around 5 millimetres.

Huge range for rainfall totals around Winnipeg from thunderstorm activity yesterday. From +50mm at Argyle High School to 5mm in SE end of the city #MBstorm (stats from @CoCoRaHS_MB) pic.twitter.com/6DhQKpgBwM — Mike Koncan (@MikeKoncan) May 31, 2018

According to Environment and Climate Chance Canada, heavy downpours generally ranged from 20 to 60 mm, primarily over the west side of the city and the downtown.

Winnipeg and southern Manitoba won’t have long to dry out. More rain is in the forecast starting Thursday night and into Saturday.