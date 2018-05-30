sudden downpour
May 30, 2018 7:16 pm
Updated: May 30, 2018 7:18 pm

Heavy rains flood parts of Winnipeg Wednesday

By and Global News

Water is mopped up in Winnipeg Square after water came pouring through the roof late Wednesday afternoon.

Austin Siragusa/Global News
A A

People across the city were coping with an excess of water late in the day.

Heavy rains sent water pouring through the roof of the concourse underneath the Fairmont Hotel at Portage and Main.

The rain came through the roof around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, knocking out ceiling panels and soaking the carpet.

Drivers also encountered difficult driving conditions due to the sudden downpour.

On Pembina Highway, water covered the road and quickly filled the Jubilee Underpass.

PembinaUnderpass_JonnyScott_FB

Heavy rain caused flooding at the Jubilee Underpass just after 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Jonny Scott / submitted
Pembina_Jonny

Water made for slow driving on Pembina Highway around 5 p.m.

Jonny Scott / submitted

There are reports that as much as 60 mm fell in some parts of Winnipeg, including in the Tuxedo area, Linden Woods and Headingley.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Downtown Winnipeg
Fairmont Hotel
Flooding
Pembina Highway
Rainwater
sudden downpour
Winnipeg flooding

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News