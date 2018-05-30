Heavy rains flood parts of Winnipeg Wednesday

People across the city were coping with an excess of water late in the day.

Heavy rains sent water pouring through the roof of the concourse underneath the Fairmont Hotel at Portage and Main.

The rain came through the roof around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, knocking out ceiling panels and soaking the carpet.

Drivers also encountered difficult driving conditions due to the sudden downpour.

FLOODING: The Jubilee Underpass is full of water. Please take it slow under the bridge. Delays are building fast #traffic #winnipeg — Trafficnet Winnipeg (@TRAFFICwinnipeg) May 30, 2018

On Pembina Highway, water covered the road and quickly filled the Jubilee Underpass.

There are reports that as much as 60 mm fell in some parts of Winnipeg, including in the Tuxedo area, Linden Woods and Headingley.