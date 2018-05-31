More Osoyoos residents head home after evacuation order rescinded

Dozens of Osoyoos residents are heading back to their homes after the town removed more evacuation orders Wednesday.

Forty-five homes in Paradise Park on Main Street were deemed safe to return to, according to the Town of Osoyoos.

Osoyoos Lake continues to drop and is currently at 278.48 metres above sea level, having dropped around 80 cm since peaking May 12.

One home at 8517 Kingfisher Drive has also been given the green light to return home.

Sandbags currently in place should remain in place until town officials advise on their removal.

Several homes are still being assessed for water damage to determine if those residents can return home.

A full list of addresses affected by the rescinded order can be found on the Osoyoos town website.