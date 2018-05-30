Calgary high school student’s coding skills earn invitation to Apple event in Silicon Valley

A 15-year-old Calgary high school student with a love for coding things like robots and phone apps has earned himself an invitation to a major event in SiliconValley next week.

Aiden Olfert was one of 350 people selected to attend Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).

He was recognized with a scholarship to go after developing an educational math app that helps students with times tables. He’s also working on a new app right now that’s an activity tracker, which he plans to release later this year.

Olfert said he can’t wait for some one-on-one coaching with Apple engineers at the gathering.

“It’s really big. I’ve been wanting to go to WWDC for a long time now. I’ve been watching the keynote basically every year since I was nine,” Aiden said.

Olfert will also get the first look at some of Apple’s new software.

The coach of Olfert’s school robotics team said it’s amazing that’s he’s become so good at coding at such a young age.​