Celebrating culture and community: U of S powwow honours Indigenous graduates

Hundreds of Indigenous students took part in the annual graduation powwow at the University of Saskatchewan (U of S) on Wednesday.

The powwow recognized the academic achievements of graduating First Nations, Métis and Inuit students from the U of S and high schools in the area.

READ MORE: New Indigenous youth sports program starts at University of Saskatchewan

Related Community leaders gather at Saskatoon city hall to raise reconciliation flag

Many groups of Indigenous drummers, singers, and dancers from around North America took part in the powwow, which featured competitions throughout the day. Roughly $20,000 in prize money was up for grabs.

“We want to showcase the culture, so people can see, recognize and honour it,” Graeme Joseph, team leader with First Nations, Inuit and Métis student success at the U of S, said. “Interestingly this year, what we’re doing is incorporating much more of the Metis community into the powwow.”

Over 380 Indigenous students are expected to graduate from the U of S in June, with another 116 students that graduated in the fall.

“We do see increasing numbers of aboriginal students at the university, there’s been a significant increase within the last five years,” Joseph said. “We see increasing numbers of graduates as well.”

READ MORE: SIIT signs partnership with city to increase Indigenous employment opportunities

There were over 2,500 First Nations, Métis and Inuit students registered at the U of S this year.

Meanwhile, almost 300 Grade 12 Indigenous graduates from across the province registered to be honoured at the morning session of the powwow.