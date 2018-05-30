Fishing blitz nets over 140 violations in Peterborough County and Kawartha Lakes

A four-week enforcement blitz by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry saw 111 charges laid and 32 warnings issues in Peterborough County and the City of Kawartha Lakes.

The MNRF says from May 1-28, conservation officers from Peterborough and Bancroft enforcement units checked 259 anglers.

Officers were stationed in and around fish sanctuaries, checking anglers for compliance with the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Act, Ontario Fishery Regulations and Aquatic Invasive Species Regulations. Officers were also checking anglers for possession of invasive species and ensuring they were complying with public safety laws for fishing in sanctuaries on land and in waters.

Among the charges and warnings issued included:

fishing in a fish sanctuary

fishing with too many lines

fishing without a licence

possessing over-limits of fish

keeping walleye of a prohibited size

keeping bass during the closed season

wasting flesh suitable for food

trespassing for the purpose of fishing

not carrying a licence while fishing

The MNRF also seized fishing equipment, fish and various archery equipment used to fish in a sanctuary during the blitz.

Officers also laid charges and warnings under the Liquor Licence Act and Small Vessels Regulations for having open liquor in a vessel and failing to have a lifejacket in a vessel.