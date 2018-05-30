OPP release names of two victims in fatal Hwy. 401 crash near Odessa

OPP have released the names of the two people who died last week in a collision near Odessa on Highway 401.

OPP Const. Roop Sandhu says that the accident occurred on May 25, because a black SUV hit the guard rail and then spun out into what Sandhu called a “live lane”. Sandhu said the transport truck was not able to stop in time, and then collided with the SUV.

As a result of the collision, the male driver of the SUV Cheng Yuan, 33, from Waterloo, Ont. and a female passenger Meiyu Li 27, from Burnaby, B.C. were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The highway was closed for nine hours on May 25.

According to OPP, the investigation is on-going.