B.C.’s Attorney General recommending 2 ballot questions for electoral reform referendum

The provincial cabinet is now considering a report that recommends British Columbians vote on two things during this fall’s electoral reform referendum. The questions are:

Which should British Columbia use for elections to the Legislative Assembly? The current First Past the Post voting system

A proportional representation voting system If British Columbia adopts a proportional representation voting system, which of the following voting systems do you prefer? Dual Member Proportional (DMP)

Mixed Member Proportional (MMP)

Rural-Urban PR

These are not the determined questions for the referendum, they are recommendations that will be decided on by cabinet. B.C.’s Attorney General David Eby wanted to release the suggested questions based on public input so that any changes by cabinet would be publicly known.

“To maintain my actual and perceived neutrality throughout this referendum process, I have recused myself from all Cabinet and caucus debate and discussions regarding all aspects of the referendum,” writes Eby in a letter submitted to cabinet alongside the recommended questions. “To enhance the level of transparency around decision-making respecting the referendum, I have also taken the step of making this report and my recommendations publicly available prior to transmitting the report to you.”

READ MORE: Battle lines drawn as B.C. prepares to take next step on electoral reform vote

On the first question, British Columbians can only vote for one option and the winner needs 50 per cent of the vote plus one.

On the second question, British Columbians can rank the three choices or select one, two or three options. If no voting system receives more than 50 per cent of first-choice votes, then the system that receives the fewest first-choice votes is dropped from further consideration.

If the outcome of the referendum is to stay with the current system, then the second question is moot.

The recommendations come out of an extensive public consultation that saw 91,725 questionnaires completed on the issue of electoral reform. Eby says this is the largest public consultation that the British Columbia government has ever conducted.

Eby has submitted a 106 page report to the cabinet for consideration. The report recommends the referendum campaign period kicks off on July 1, with the referendum taking place between October 22, 2018 and November 30, 2018.

As part of the recommendations, designated referendum proponent and opponent groups will be selected and provided with $500,000 in public funding.

Eby is also recommending that if the result of the 2018 referendum is the adoption of a PR voting system, a second referendum would be held after two provincial general elections in which voters would be asked to keep the current system or go back to the old first past the post system.

More to come