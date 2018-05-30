Male motorcyclist dead after collision with tractor-trailer in Etobicoke
A A
A male motorcyclist in his 20s is dead after a collision with a tractor-trailer Wednesday morning.
Toronto paramedics were called to the scene of a crash at Martingrove Road and Vulcan Street in Etobicoke around 3:30 a.m.
The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene. He has not yet been identified.
No other injuries were reported.
Martin Grove Road is closed between Bethridge and Belfield roads as police investigate.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.