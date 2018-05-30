Male motorcyclist dead after collision with tractor-trailer in Etobicoke

A male motorcyclist in his 20s is dead after a collision with a tractor-trailer Wednesday morning.

Toronto paramedics were called to the scene of a crash at Martingrove Road and Vulcan Street in Etobicoke around 3:30 a.m.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene. He has not yet been identified.

No other injuries were reported.

Martin Grove Road is closed between Bethridge and Belfield roads as police investigate.

One person is VSA at this scene. The intersection is now closed and may be through the morning rush. Martin Grove Rd is closed between Bethridge Rd and Belfield Rd ^ma https://t.co/3vm5qDwRqa — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) May 30, 2018