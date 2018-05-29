Attack
May 29, 2018 10:29 pm
Updated: May 29, 2018 10:34 pm

Man who threw coffee in face of McDonald’s employee wanted by police in Washington state

By Online News Producer  Global News

WATCH: Video has emerged from Washington state of a coffee attack at a McDonald's near Seattle. The Lacey Police Department is looking for a suspect wanted for tossing a cup of coffee in an employee's face.

A A

Police are investigating after a man threw coffee at the manager of a McDonald’s in Washington state.

Surveillance video recorded Friday at a McDonald’s in Lacey, Wash. shows a man ordering a coffee at the counter.

He empties the 97-cent coffee into his travel mug, then tells the manager he did not get a senior discount.

He shows her the receipt before throwing the hot coffee in her face and running out the door.

READ MORE: Tim Hortons ‘deeply concerned’ about video showing disturbing incident in B.C. restaurant

The employee was treated for burns.

Lacey police said the man “may be transient and have mental health issues.”

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Attack
Lacey
McDonald's
McDonald's coffee attack
McDonald's employee attacked
news
Police
Surveillance
United States
Washington
Washington coffee attack

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News