Man who threw coffee in face of McDonald’s employee wanted by police in Washington state

Police are investigating after a man threw coffee at the manager of a McDonald’s in Washington state.

Surveillance video recorded Friday at a McDonald’s in Lacey, Wash. shows a man ordering a coffee at the counter.

Do you know this guy? He threw hot coffee in the employees face this morning. pic.twitter.com/a9HuD9Sd6T — Lacey Police (@LaceyPolice) May 25, 2018

He empties the 97-cent coffee into his travel mug, then tells the manager he did not get a senior discount.

He shows her the receipt before throwing the hot coffee in her face and running out the door.

READ MORE: Tim Hortons ‘deeply concerned’ about video showing disturbing incident in B.C. restaurant

The employee was treated for burns.

Lacey police said the man “may be transient and have mental health issues.”