Man who threw coffee in face of McDonald’s employee wanted by police in Washington state
A A
Police are investigating after a man threw coffee at the manager of a McDonald’s in Washington state.
Surveillance video recorded Friday at a McDonald’s in Lacey, Wash. shows a man ordering a coffee at the counter.
He empties the 97-cent coffee into his travel mug, then tells the manager he did not get a senior discount.
He shows her the receipt before throwing the hot coffee in her face and running out the door.
READ MORE: Tim Hortons ‘deeply concerned’ about video showing disturbing incident in B.C. restaurant
The employee was treated for burns.
Lacey police said the man “may be transient and have mental health issues.”
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.