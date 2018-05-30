Scott Thompson: NDP make Doug Ford look like a choir boy

It appears the shine is quickly wearing off the orange NDP pumpkin, revealing a party that is proving to be scarier than even Kathleen Wynne‘s Liberals and big bad Doug Ford‘s Progressive Conservatives.

In the past week, the NDP has gained more recognition with a temporary spike in the polls, and with that comes more scrutiny from a tire-kicking electorate ahead of the June 7 vote.

READ MORE: NDP lags, PCs retake lead in Ontario election after final debate: Ipsos poll

And after a deep dive into the NDP swamp, you may find it worse than the others, and polls are reflecting that with a swing back in favour of the PCs.

During the debate, leader Andrea Horwath confirmed we will pay more tax under an NDP government. Ontarians have to ask themselves if they want to go any further left than Wynne has already taken us.

WATCH: Ontario’s three party leaders participate in final televised election debate

But the real damage is coming from NDP candidates, whose actions are exposing extremism and radicalism within the party.

In the last week, we have heard stories of Horwath candidates relating to Hitler, veterans being war mongers, and a candidate carrying a sign while demonstrating saying, “F— the Police.”

The latter is the brother of federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh, scaring voters on both the provincial and federal levels.

WATCH: Photo of Brampton NDP candidate hoisting ‘F— the Police!’ sign prompts reaction

At the beginning of this campaign, the big bad boogie man was Doug Ford and the Ontario PC Party.

Now Ford looks like a choir boy compared to some of these antics.

READ MORE: Horwath says political attacks she is facing make people cynical about politics

Maybe it’s time we look beyond the smiles and socialist sunny ways always promised by the left and into the dark depths these fringe groups can go.

Let’s not forget the crowd of anarchists that beat up Locke Street in March also came from the extreme left.

READ MORE: Hamilton resident arrested in Locke Street vandalism case

Is that a fair comparison? Maybe not, but it is one the left will make of the right any chance it gets. As the saying goes, people in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones.

No wonder voters are cynical. What ever happened to the silent majority centre?

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML​.