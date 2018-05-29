Multiple-car train derailment closes Highway 221, Highway 334 near Rosser

The clean-up process is set to begin after a 13 car train derailed near Rosser, Manitoba.

Canadian Pacific has confirmed that the train left the tracks around 6 o’clock Tuesday evening, between Highway 221 and Highway 334.

Highway 221, from Road 3E to Highway 322, is now closed, as well as Highway 334, from farmer road to Highway 221.

There were no injuries and no issues of public safety.

The train was carrying shipping containers on flatcars.

Big wind East of Rosser MB blew a number of car off the CP main line!! pic.twitter.com/NDoWoKOcDw — Rick Rutherford (@RickRutherford1) May 29, 2018

The cause is under investigation, but the area was under a severe thunderstorm watch at the time.

