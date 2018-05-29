Science
May 29, 2018 3:22 pm
Updated: May 29, 2018 3:27 pm

Scientist calls for protection of geological, historical sites on other planets

By Staff Global News

None This illustration made available by NASA on March 29, 2018 shows the twin Mars Cube One (MarCO) spacecraft flying over Mars with Earth and the sun in the distance. The MarCOs will be the first CubeSats - a kind of modular, mini-satellite - flown into deep space. They’re designed to fly along behind NASA’s InSight lander on its cruise to Mars.

(NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP)
A A

A Canadian scientist is calling for action to protect significant geological and historical features on the moon, Mars, and other planets.

Jack Matthews, of Memorial University of Newfoundland, says as nations and private companies increasingly explore and develop outer space, there’s a growing threat to extraterrestrial environments.

READ MORE: Halifax council votes to increase role of science advisors in city decision-making

Story continues below

He says a global agreement to protect the most important sites is needed before it’s too late.

Matthews, a post-doctoral fellow in Memorial’s Department of Earth Sciences, and Sean McMahon of the U.K. Centre for Astrobiology have just published a paper on the topic.

Matthews says their proposal wouldn’t stand in the way of exploration or resource development, but would protect places like Valles Marineris – known as the Mars version of the Grand Canyon – and the Apollo 11 moon landing site, where humans first stepped on another celestial body.

READ MORE: Q & A with planetary science professor Sara Seager

He says it could take years to produce an agreement, so discussion and debate needs to start now.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Apollo 11
Department of Earth Sciences
Jack Matthews
Memorial University
Newfoundland
Science
Scientist
Sean McMahon
U.K. Centre for Astrobiology

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News