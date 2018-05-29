Fort Saskatchewan hit by string of vehicle-related thefts over weekend
More than a dozen thefts from vehicles occurred in Fort Saskatchewan over the weekend, a number RCMP said is much higher than they usually see in the community northeast of Edmonton.
A total of 14 thefts from vehicles were reported over the weekend, with criminals targeting valuables like wallets and purses left inside. RCMP said licence plates were also targeted.
In an Alberta RCMP media statement released Tuesday, Staff Sgt. Michael McCaulay said that there are “multiple crime reduction strategies” being used to help stop the thefts, but stressed that “the public needs to lock their doors and not leave anything in their vehicles that is worth stealing.
“That is the most critical crime prevention technique that exists for this crime type,” he said.
Other safeguards recommended are for residents of the community to always lock their doors, remove valuables from inside and park in well-lit areas. RCMP cautioned against approaching criminals suspected of breaking into vehicles, advising instead to note details such as clothing and physical description, and writing down the types of vehicles and their licence plates in the area.
The rise in thefts from vehicles aligns with a recent survey released by Statistics Canada, which revealed Alberta leads the country as the province with the most vehicle thefts.
Those who have had their valuables stolen from vehicles in Fort Saskatchewan can reach the local RCMP detachment at 780-997-7900. Anonymous information can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1800-222-8477.
