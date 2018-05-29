Canada
F1 driver Kimi Raikkonen files police complaint against Montreal woman

By The Canadian Press

Ferrari driver Kimi Raikkonen of Finland removes his head gear following the third practice session at the Canadian Grand Prix Saturday, June 10, 2017 in Montreal. F1 star Raikkonen has filed a complaint with Montreal police alleging extortion and harassment against a woman who is claiming damages for alleged sexual assault at a Montreal bar in 2016.

F1 star Kimi Raikkonen has filed a complaint with Montreal police alleging extortion and harassment by a woman who is claiming damages for alleged sexual assault at a bar in 2016.

The allegations against the Ferrari driver are detailed in a blog item by the woman, who doesn’t name Raikkonen explicitly.

The woman, who was working as a waitress, accuses him of grabbing her breast and a member of his entourage of touching her genitals as she tried to get them to settle a bar tab.

A member of the F1 pilot’s team tells The Canadian Press that Raikkonen denies the allegations and claims to not know the woman.

No criminal complaint has been filed and the representative described the amount of damages being sought by the woman as extremely high.

The complaint was filed Monday on behalf of the Finnish driver, who is being represented by a Montreal law firm.

City police said they would not comment.

Raikkonen, 38, is competing in the F1 Canadian Grand Prix Montreal on June 10.

