May 29, 2018 12:17 pm
Updated: May 29, 2018 12:38 pm

Major power outage in Kingston

By Online Reporter  Global News

A major power outage occured around noon in Kingston due to a vehicle collision with a hydro poll.

Utilities Kingston
According to recent Police report, a boom truck crossing Tanner Drive took out four power lines in Kingston, causing power outages across the city, from Days Road in the west-end, Princess Street in the east and Bath Road in the north.

A photo of the downed power lines on Tanner Drive in Kingston on Tuesday.

CKWS

A photo of the truck that ran into four power lines in Kingston on Tuesday.

CKWS

Aproximately 2,500 to 5,000 Utilities Kingston customers may be effected. They’re hoping to have the problem fixed by 1 p.m.

One of the places without power is Arbour heights, a long-term care facility. They are on generator power, so there is no risk to residents.

According to Hydro one, at least 500 of their customers may be without power in Kingston. According to Hydro One, it may take until 9 p.m. to get power back on for their customers.

More information to come.
