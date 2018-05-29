Major power outage in Kingston
A A
According to recent Police report, a boom truck crossing Tanner Drive took out four power lines in Kingston, causing power outages across the city, from Days Road in the west-end, Princess Street in the east and Bath Road in the north.
Aproximately 2,500 to 5,000 Utilities Kingston customers may be effected. They’re hoping to have the problem fixed by 1 p.m.
One of the places without power is Arbour heights, a long-term care facility. They are on generator power, so there is no risk to residents.
According to Hydro one, at least 500 of their customers may be without power in Kingston. According to Hydro One, it may take until 9 p.m. to get power back on for their customers.
More information to come.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.