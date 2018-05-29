Major power outage in Kingston

According to recent Police report, a boom truck crossing Tanner Drive took out four power lines in Kingston, causing power outages across the city, from Days Road in the west-end, Princess Street in the east and Bath Road in the north.

Tanner Dr closed at Arbour Cr to the north and at Arbour Heights to the south. Access still permitted to Arbour Heights. @KingstonPolice @MIHomeYGK Vehicle struck overhead power line. — Cst Richard Hough (@kp_trafficcop) May 29, 2018

Aproximately 2,500 to 5,000 Utilities Kingston customers may be effected. They’re hoping to have the problem fixed by 1 p.m.

One of the places without power is Arbour heights, a long-term care facility. They are on generator power, so there is no risk to residents.

Please check our outage map for updates. This outage is affecting over 2500 Utilities Kingston customers in central Kingston, and the ETA is by 1 PM. Thank you for your patience and understanding. https://t.co/GnlFdQarFY — Utilities Kingston (@UtilitiesKngstn) May 29, 2018

According to Hydro one, at least 500 of their customers may be without power in Kingston. According to Hydro One, it may take until 9 p.m. to get power back on for their customers.

More information to come.