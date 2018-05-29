Thousands raised for family of Mission toddler who drowned in backyard pool

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help the family of the Mission toddler who drowned after wandering away from her daycare.

More than $35,000 has already been raised in memory of 23-month-old Selena Chabara.

The GoFundMe says Selena was a healthy, fiery, loving little girl taken from the world far too soon.

It is hoped the funds raised will cover the expenses associated with the young girl’s unexpected passing.

READ MORE: Toddler found dead after wandering off daycare centre in Mission

The daycare

Melissa’s Bright Beginnings Childcare Center is registered under the same address as the location of the incident.

According to licensing records, the facility was last inspected in January. A number of issues were found, including having five children under 36 months — two more than allowed.

“Child Care Licensing Regulation permit [three] under 36 months for In Home Multi-Age. A [sic] approved temporary placement is in place for [one] child and the Licensee will be submitting a second temporary placement request,” reads the report.

The records showed 10 children were registered at the multi-age facility at the time, but note that some records were missing.

“At the time of this inspection, a registration record for [one] child in attendance was not available. The Licensee advised that this was the second day this child attended and this child is drop-in and that a registration had been completed, however, was not able to locate at the time Licensing was on-site.”

It also noted two of the children’s records that were reviewed did not indicate the child’s immunization status.

The license of the daycare is still suspended with an ongoing investigation into the death.

~With files form Liza Yuzda