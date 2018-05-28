Man charged after hitting woman and baby with vehicle while crossing Dewdney Avenue on foot

A 26-year-old woman and her one-year-old baby were hit by a 51-year-old man’s vehicle while crossing Dewdney Avenue on foot the evening of May 27.

Police were sent to Broad Street and Dewdney Avenue on May 27 just before 8 p.m. for reports of a motor vehicle collision with a pedestrian.

READ MORE: RPS arrest 1 man, search for 2nd suspect after traffic stop reveals drugs and a rifle

Upon arrival, members found the victims, driver and several others on scene.

Police were informed that the 26-year-old was crossing Dewdney Avenue on foot, pushing a baby carriage with the infant inside when a vehicle being driven by a 51-year-old man was making a left turn from the northbound lane of Broad Street onto the westbound lane of Dewdney Avenue, colliding with the woman and baby.

READ MORE: Man from Montmartre, Sask. charged after high-speed police evasion in Regina

The man stopped and checked on the injured woman and baby and waited on scene for EMS to arrive. Upon arrival, EMS attended to the two with injuries described as non-life threatening.

The 51-year-old driver was charged under the Traffic Safety Act with Fail to Yield to a Pedestrian.