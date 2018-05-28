Saskatoon weather outlook: risk of thunderstorms with a cold front

Cold front marches in with thunderstorms and a cool down for the rest of the month.

Saskatoon Forecast

Monday

After a toasty weekend with temperatures into the mid-to-upper 20s with a few thunderstorms on Saturday, we cooled back into single digits to start the final week of May.

Sunny skies stuck around through the final Monday morning of the month before we climbed up into the mid-20s before noon with a breezy southerly wind gusting upwards of 40 km/h at times.

Happy Monday! It's a bit breezy out there in Saskatoon this morning, but the sun is out in full force today!

Pure blue skies stick around for the remainder of the day as a high pressure system sweeps through as we climb up to what may be our third 30 degree day of 2018 as breezy winds continue.

Monday Night

Mostly clear skies stick around through the evening before a trough kicks up a party of clouds that’ll roll in overnight as we cool back into the low teens.

Tuesday

A cold front will sweep through on Tuesday and funnel in the clouds during the day with a chance of midday showers and risk of a thunderstorms that will linger into the afternoon.

Clouds will clear out later in the day with a gusty northerly wind picking up to 40 km/h, dropping temperatures from the low 20s into the high teens.

Wednesday-Friday

Cloudy skies will stick around for the rest of the week with another cold front sweeping through on Wednesday bringing a risk of showers with another surge of rain possible to round off the week on Friday.

Daytime highs will drop out of the low 20s on Wednesday into the teens Thursday and Friday with a breezy wind sticking around through the period and a decent chance of thunderstorms on Friday.

Weekend Outlook

At this point, the weekend appears to start off with some sunshine with some rain possible heading into Sunday before clouds clear back out as daytime highs return to the low 20s.

The May 28 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken by Marlene Olson near Saskatoon:

