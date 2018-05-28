Regi heads to OFSSA rugby championships on a positive note

Nathan Pinder says he felt like Rudy Ruettiger from the movie Rudy after the Kingston-area high school boys rugby championship game last Friday, May 25, at Queen’s Nixon Field.

In 1975, Ruettiger was carried off the field by his teammates following his graduating football game at Notre Dame University.

Regiopolis-Notre Dame did the same for Pinder after his last-second drop kick gave the Panthers a wild come-from-behind victory over the La Salle Black Knights, 22-19.

“It was quite a high,” said Pinder, who’s graduating next month.

“It was an inspiring team victory. We dug down deep and rallied to beat a very good rugby squad from La Salle,” continued Pinder, who was born in Australia.

“The boys never gave up. It’s what I call a real character win.”

La Salle could do nothing wrong in the first half. The Black Knights stormed out to a 14-0 lead but the Panthers scratched and clawed their way back into the game.

“We refused to quit,” said Panthers’ fly-half Isiah Andrews.

“Our whole culture at Regi is about character. Win or lose, it’s about playing with pride and honour. As long as we play our best, we can leave the pitch with our heads held high.”

Regiopolis will now represent the Kingston region at the Ontario AAA high school championships, June 7-9 in London.

“We’ll give it our best,” said Pinder.

“I think we have a real good shot at winning the gold medal.”