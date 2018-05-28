Grain and Grit joins fundraising effort as Max’s Big Ride returns for 4th summer

A Hamilton brewery is joining forces with a local family to raise awareness about Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

Grain and Grit is introducing “Max’s Big Beer” this summer and 50 cents from every beer sold will support the fundraising efforts of Max and Andrew Sedmihradsky.

READ MORE: Max’s Big Ride returns with a big purpose

Seven-year-old Max and his father will be leaving on June 11 and riding a cargo bike between Hamilton and Ottawa for the fourth straight summer to raise money for research. They’ve raised over $140,000 since 2015.

Their plan is to finish on Parliament Hill on Sunday, June 17, which is Father’s Day.

DMD is a genetic disorder that gradually weakens the body’s muscles and for which there is no known cure. It affects one in approximately 7,000 Canadian boys, including Max.

READ MORE: 20-year anniversary of John Davidson’s walk across Canada

Andrew notes that while it’s uncertain if there will be a 100 per cent cure in Max’s lifetime, he adds “there’s lot of exciting things happening” and “other options available to Max” compared to just a few years ago.

He’s hopeful that Max, and other boys like him, will enjoy “a quality of life that I guess every parent would like to see for their child,” thanks to “a cocktail of different therapies and drugs” that are emerging from research efforts.

READ MORE: Physical activity for children with disabilities highlighted at Halifax parasport expo

The beer, a limited edition India Pale Ale (IPA) is a combination of Max’s favourite flavours, peach and vanilla.