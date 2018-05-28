Move to have jailed Saudi blogger named honorary Montreal citizen

Montreal city council is expected to debate a resolution Monday to have jailed Saudi blogger Raif Badawi named an honorary Montreal citizen.

Councillor Marvin Rotrand says he hopes the move will prompt other cities to add their support and keep up pressure to get Badawi freed.

Badawi is not a Canadian citizen, but his wife and children have lived in Sherbrooke, Que., for the past several years.

He was jailed in 2012 and sentenced to 10 years in prison, 1,000 lashes and fined the equivalent of $300,000 for criticizing Saudi Arabian clerics.

He received 50 of them in January 2015 during a public flogging but is not believed to have received any since then.

Badawi’s sentence has drawn widespread international condemnation, and Amnesty International has called on successive federal governments to do more to free him.

