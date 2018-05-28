Cobourg police seize fentanyl, cocaine, meth in vehicle stop

Cobourg police say they seized more than $20,000 in drugs following a vehicle stop on Saturday night.

Around 11:05 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle travelling on Elgin Street East. A search of the vehicle found a quantity of drugs including fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine and an undisclosed quantity of cash.

The driver was arrested.

READ MORE: Cobourg gas station robbed at gunpoint

Todd Crowe, 29, of Scarborough, is charged with drug possession for the purpose of trafficking, proceeds of crime under $5,000 and breach of probation.

He was held in custody and was scheduled for a bail hearing via video on Sunday.

Police say anyone with information on the case can contact them at 905-372-6821 or through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.