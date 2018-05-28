Cobourg police seize fentanyl, cocaine, meth in vehicle stop
Cobourg police say they seized more than $20,000 in drugs following a vehicle stop on Saturday night.
Around 11:05 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle travelling on Elgin Street East. A search of the vehicle found a quantity of drugs including fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine and an undisclosed quantity of cash.
The driver was arrested.
Todd Crowe, 29, of Scarborough, is charged with drug possession for the purpose of trafficking, proceeds of crime under $5,000 and breach of probation.
He was held in custody and was scheduled for a bail hearing via video on Sunday.
Police say anyone with information on the case can contact them at 905-372-6821 or through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
