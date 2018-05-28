Crime
May 28, 2018 9:11 am

Cobourg police seize fentanyl, cocaine, meth in vehicle stop

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

Cobourg police seized $20,000 in drugs following a vehicle stop on Saturday night.

Canadian Press/File
A A

Cobourg police say they seized more than $20,000 in drugs following a vehicle stop on Saturday night.

Around 11:05 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle travelling on Elgin Street East. A search of the vehicle found a quantity of drugs including fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine and an undisclosed quantity of cash.

The driver was arrested.

READ MORE: Cobourg gas station robbed at gunpoint

Todd Crowe, 29, of Scarborough, is charged with drug possession for the purpose of trafficking, proceeds of crime under $5,000 and breach of probation.

He was held in custody and was scheduled for a bail hearing via video on Sunday.

Police say anyone with information on the case can contact them at 905-372-6821 or through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cobourg
Cobourg drug bust
Cobourg Police Service
Drug Bust
Fentanyl
Meth

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News