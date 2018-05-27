Sparkling Hill Resort hosts call centre awards show and gala

Call centre customer service may not seem glamorous or rewarding but an event Thursday night at Sparkling Hill Resort celebrating the best in the business certainly was.

The SQM Group handed out it’s Customer Experience Awards of Excellence to companies that have taken call in customer service above and beyond the call of duty.

SQM is a research group that polls customer experience. “When an individual contacts an organization we may contact you and ask you about your experience,” Andrea Pow of SQM said.

Based on SQM’s research the big winner this year was Vision Service Plan. VSP is an eye insurance company that covers over 88 million people and fields 8 million customer service

calls a year.