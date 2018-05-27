Family of man struck at LRT crossing pleased with proposed changes but say more still needs to be done

Luke Jensen was out for a run before heading to work when he was struck by an LRT train last October.

The 22-year-old was about to graduate from the University of Alberta with a Political Science degree with Honours. He was part of a band, worked with the Strathcona County elections office – his world was about to take off.

Jensen was steps away from his Parkallen home, waiting for a southbound train to pass at the 60th Avenue crossing, near 113 St.

Like most runners, he was wearing ear buds, and once the train passed he stepped out – not realizing there was a northbound train coming down the track.

“We definitely knew that the situation that Luke found himself in was due to the way the whole system is set up,” Luke’s mother, Z’Anne Harvey-Jansen, said.

Harvey-Jansen is referring to the safety concerns at the crossing.

Just months before Luke’s death, the City of Edmonton had received a complaint outlining concerns at the crossing.

The neighbourhoods of Parkallen and Lendrum had also brought up concerns.

Now the City has announced plans to make the LRT crossing safer.

A spokesperson told Global News Friday the safety upgrades will include adding a mini-arm that drops down in front of the mechanical gate with lights.

The upgrade will cost approximately $120,000. There’s no timeline for when it will be complete.

The city has already made changes to the sound and volume of the bells at the crossing.

The spokesperson also said the city was in the middle of reviewing safety at the crossing when Luke was struck.

City officials are now considering similar changes to other locations as well.

“The city has agreed to put in those crossing arms. Had those arms been in place before, the accident wouldn’t have happened,” Luke’s father, Brad Jansen, said.

The couple wants to see flashing lights on both sides of the tracks to warn pedestrians.

The Jansens also suggested the city consider moving a large power box near the tracks, which they claim obscures the view for both the train’s driver and pedestrians.

“This is something that could make a long-term difference in the community – the kids that go to school, adults using the crossing,” Harvey-Jansen said.

The grieving parents are also frustrated the city did not take complaints about the crossing more seriously before their son was killed.

“There was some awareness that this crossing was a potential problem,” Jansen said.

Ben Thibault uses the crossing often and had raised concerns about it’s safety. Thibault filed a complaint with 311 in July, just three months before Luke’s death.

In his complaint he wrote: “The bells stop ringing at this signal before the train has actually gone by. They sometimes go silent when the train is approaching and then restart.”

“If someone went at that exact moment, thinking that the train they were waiting for had passed and that they could now proceed, they would have been struck,” Thibault wrote.

“People need to respond to those things and not wait for fatalities to act,” Harvey-Jansen said.

The Jansens suggested city officials meet with complainants on site so they can completely understand what the problem is.

“I think there would be a lot of value if the city could adopt that practice in the future,” Jansen said.

In the months since Luke’s death, members of the Lendrum and Parkallan Community Leagues have continued to lobby the city for changes to the crossing.

“We’re just happy no one forgot about us, because most people would have,” Harvey-Jansen said.