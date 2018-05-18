Canada
May 18, 2018 7:12 am

Person dead after being hit by LRT train near Clareview Station in northeast Edmonton

By Online Journalist  Global News

A person died after being hit by a train on the LRT tracks just south of Clareview Station and north of 137 Avenue in northeast Edmonton early Friday morning. May 18, 2018.

Dave Carels, Global News
A person died after being hit by an LRT train on the tracks in northeast Edmonton early Friday.

Police were called just after 1 a.m. and told the train had collided with a person on the tracks just south of Clareview Station and north of 137 Avenue.

Dave Carels, Global News

The person did not survive. It’s not know how the person ended up on the tracks, and police have not revealed the person’s gender.

The EPS Major Collision Investigation Unit and the traffic section is investigating, and police expected to know more later Friday morning.

Dave Carels, Global News

Edmonton police said while a disruption of morning rush hour traffic is not expected, it is possible.

— More to come…

