Person dead after being hit by LRT train near Clareview Station in northeast Edmonton

A person died after being hit by an LRT train on the tracks in northeast Edmonton early Friday.

Police were called just after 1 a.m. and told the train had collided with a person on the tracks just south of Clareview Station and north of 137 Avenue.

The person did not survive. It’s not know how the person ended up on the tracks, and police have not revealed the person’s gender.

The EPS Major Collision Investigation Unit and the traffic section is investigating, and police expected to know more later Friday morning.

Edmonton police said while a disruption of morning rush hour traffic is not expected, it is possible.

